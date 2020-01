Εντυπωσιακό βίντεο από κοινή στρατιωτική άσκηση Ελλήνων και Αμερικανών

Look at them go!

Last week, our Hellenic Air Force & Hellenic Army and Greek Special Operations Forces partners trained alongside the U.S. #352SOW out of Elefsina. Together, we managed over 70 drops of personnel & equipment, enhancing interoperability as well as deepening our enduring relationship. #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether

