0 SHARES Share Tweet

To Τμήμα Ιστορίας, Αρχαιολογίας και Κοινωνικής και το Εργαστήριο Κοινωνικής Ανθρωπολογίας διοργανώνουν από 31/5 – 02/06, 2019, στο Μουσείο Πλινθοκεραμοποιίας Ν. & Σ. Τσαλαπάτα το πρώτο ελληνικό confestival (conference + festival) για την Ψηφιακή Αφήγηση με τίτλο “Data-stories: New Media Aesthetics and Rhetorics for Critical Digital Ethnography”.

Το συνέδριο εξετάζει τους ριζικούς μετασχηματισμούς στον τρόπο που αφηγούμαστε ιστορίες στην εποχή των αλγορίθμων, των βάσεων δεδομένων, των μέσων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης και των συμμετοχικών πολιτισμών. Φιλοδοξεί να αναδείξει τι σημαίνουν οι αλλαγές αυτές για τον πολιτισμό μέσα από μια κριτική ανάλυση αυτού του φαινομένου. Θα παρουσιαστούν επίσης πρακτικές εφαρμογές ψηφιακής αφήγησης από τον σύγχρονο ακαδημαϊκό χώρο.

Ένα καινοτόμο συνέδριο, μια γιορτή για νέες ερευνήτριες/ ερευνητές από διάφορα επιστημονικά πεδία (ανθρωπολογία, σπουδές επικοινωνίας και νέων μέσων, πολιτισμικές σπουδές, λογοτεχνική κριτική, ιστορία, game studies, πειραματικών ψηφιακών επιστημών, κτλ.) που ταυτόχρονα απευθύνεται και προσκαλεί το ευρύ κοινό και τους πολίτες του Βόλου σε προβολές διαδραστικών ντοκιμαντέρ και συμμετοχή σε περιπάτους μέσα επικοινωνίας διεντοπισμού και serious παιχνίδια.

Το συνέδριο θα διεξαχθεί στα Αγγλικά. Για περισσότερα νέα και ανακοινώσεις εδώ. Η αφίοα του συνεδρίου είναι διαθέσιμη εδώ [.jpg, 3,6MB].

Πρόγραμμα τριημέρου

SITES

:MUSEUM (Μουσείο Πλινθοκεραμοποιιας Ν.&Σ. Τσαλαπατα) (31/5 – 2/6)

– keynote roundtables

– panels

– screenings

:DATA-CAFE (ΑΙΘΡΙΟΝ – ETHRION day&night) (31/5 – 2/6)

– Meeting point & coffee/ brunch point

– Entanglements Multimodal ethnographic projects tables (31/5-1/6)

– IAKA students: Serious Games & Multimedia Ethnographic Projects (31/5 – 1/6)

– Saturday’s brunch break (1/6)

:Lab Art (31/5)

– Music concert

– Sound Ethnographic Project

– After Party

PROGRAM

31 MAY 2019

10 a.m. – The three-day “Data-Walks” locative media walk workshop, led by Nikos Bubaris and Ismini Gatou (University of the Aegean) begins.

15.00 – 17.00

Project Presentations & Data-Cafe Opening (31/5-1/6) [DATA-CAFE] – VR EXPLORATIONS, MULTIMEDIA & MULTIMODAL ETHNOGRAPHIC PROJECTS

Moderator: Agata Lisiak (Bard College Berlin)

– Entanglements: experiments in multimodal ethnography, a selection of outstanding examples of experimenting with multimodal ethnography from the journal’s contributions.

– Exploring VR in the Studio Arts Classroom. John Von Bergen (Bard College Berlin)

– Presentation of IAKA students multimedia projects from the course “Digital Storytelling & Multimedia Ethnography”. Instructors Penelope Papailias & Constantinos Diamantis, (University of Thessaly)

17.30 – 19.15

Panel #1 – PROCEDURAL RHETORIC

Moderator: Maria Cecire (Bard College, New York)

– Digital storytelling and the story of the present. Yannis Skarpelos & Sophia Messini (Panteion University)

– Serious Games and Procedural Rhetoric: The Case of “Bury me, my love” and the Uneasy Feeling of Virtually Stepping in One’s Shoes. Charis Papaevangelou (Utrecht University)

– Violence interfaced: designing modes of attention and interaction in e-learning for kindergarten safety. Kārlis Lakševics (University of Latvia)

– Learning networks, micro-communities, and digital artifacts: A data story of becoming Alexis Brailas & Ismini Katsarou (Panteion University)

19.30 – 21.30

Keynote Roundtables [MUSEUM]

#1 HUMANITIES IN THE AGE OF THE DERIVATIVE (Intro) &

#2 ALGORITHM AS AUTHOR

– Penelope Papailias (University of Thessaly) (moderator)

– Mitsos Bilalis (University of Thessaly)

– Despina Catapoti (University of the Aegean)

– Maria Cecire (Bard College, New York)

– Agata Lisiak (Bard College Berlin)

– Manolis Patiniotis (University of Athens)

– Petros Petridis (University of Thessaly)

– Despoina Valatsou (KEAE)

21.45 – 02.00 – OPENING CONCERT & AFTER PARTY [LAB-ART]

– Crafting music in the digital world | Sound Ethnographic Project by Costis Drygianakis

– Crossing Paths | Live Concert with Anna Vs June

– Digital Music Party with Future Funk – Nova Fm 106 – Volos

1 JUNE 2019

11.00 – 11.45

Coffee/ Breakfast [DATA-CAFE]

12.00 – 13.45:

Panel #2 – USER-GENERATED CONTENT AND THE CURATION OF SELF

Moderator: Yannis Skarpelos (Panteion University)

– Datafying and visualizing digital community imaginaries: An experimental approach. Mariana Ziku (KU Leuven)

– DELETION PROCESS_ONLY YOU CAN SEE MY HISTORY-Investigating Digital Privacy, Digital Oblivion, and Control on Personal Data Through an Interactive Art Installation, Kyriaki Goni, independent artist, Greece (tbc)

– My office as a database: labor in microwork platforms. Iraklis Vogiatzis (National and Kapodistrian University of Athens)

– Do stories have emotions? Vasiliki Lalioti (National and Kapodistrian University of Athens) & Manolis Patiniotis (Athens University)

14.00 – 15.45

Panel #3 – DATA-BODIES AND THE VIRTUAL SENSORIUM

Moderator: Yannis Hamilakis (Brown University)

– On the Network Culture of Electronic Dance Music in Austerity Athens. Leandros Kyriakopoulos (Panteion University)

– Mapping the senses: Introducing the digital ASMR phenomenon within the sensory field of modernity. Aikaterini Kasimi (Aika Fayum) (Panteion University)

– ‘What do I like? Digging deep into the data’ – Individual and social bodies construction through ‘digital’ porn experiences. Giorgos-Ilias Sakkas (Giorgos Sakkas)(Panteion University)

– “Circa” (12′) by Buse Yıldırım (Film screening and Q&A session with the director)

15.30 – 17.00 Data-Brunch break [DATA-CAFE]

17.30 – 19.00:

Keynote Roundtable [MUSEUM]

#3 NETWORKED IMAGES AND PARTICIPANT ETHNOGRAPHIES

Moderator: Penelope Papailias (University of Thessaly)

– Steffen Köhn (Freie University Berlin)

– Maple J. Razsa (Colby College, Maine)

– Christos Varvantakis (Goldsmiths University of London) (online)

– Eleana Yalouri (Panteion University of Social & Political Sciences, Athens)

19.15 – 21.00:

Panel #4 THE POSTHUMAN INTERFACE

Moderator: Constantinos Diamantis (Freie University Berlin)

– Window, Threshold, Frame – Towards an Anthropology of Interfaces. Steffen Köhn (Freie University Berlin)

– Navigating the Wasteland: Narrating the post-apocalypse in Fallout 4 and Psycho: A Fallout machinima, Maria Pantsidou (University of Lancaster)

– The construction of humanoid robot identity in HBO’s Westworld series. Eleni Tsatsaroni (University of Thessaly)

– 360° Cameras + Algorithmic Interpolation: Digital Tools for a Relational Ethnography. Ezekiel Morgan (Freie University Berlin)

– “.” (13′) by Ezekiel Morgan (Film screening related to the presentation)

21.15 – 22.15

Screenings #1 [MUSEUM] – MACHINIMA & SCREEN-RECORDED DOCUMENTARIES

– Petros Petridis (University of Thessaly): Short Intro on Machinimas

– Influencer (16′) by Lillian Dam Bracia (Q&A session with the director at the end of the film panel)

– “Positive Youtubers” – A Machinima Documentary (15′) by Leandro Goddinho

– “Even Asteroids Are Not Alone” (17′) by Jón Bjarki Magnússon

22.20 – 23.50

Screening #2 [MUSEUM] – INTERACTIVE – PARTICIPATORY DOCUMENTARY

– “The Maribor Uprisings” – An Interactive – Participatory Documentary (90′) by Maple J. Razsa & Milton Guillén (Presentation and Q&A session with the director Maple J. Razsa)

2 JUNE 2019

10.00 – 10.45:

Coffee/ Breakfast [DATA-CAFE]

11.00 – 12.45:

Panel #5

THICK DATA AND INFO-RHETORICS

Moderator: Dimitra Kofti (Panteion University)

– Translating Ethnography: Social Media Data in Urban Planning Process. Daria Radchenko (KB Strelka Institute, Russia)

– Public care and digital distrust: an ethnography of knowledge activism in times of misinformation. Magdalena de Góralska (Kozminski University in Warsaw, Oxford Internet Institute)

– My post-doc in three pictures: data visualisation and ethnographic writing/representation. Eleni Sideri (University of Macedonia)

– “Know-What-I-Meme: An(other) Experiment on Producing and Disseminating Knowledge”. Alexandros Papageorgiou (University of Thessaly), Joy Al-Nemri (Bard College), Penny Paspali (University of Łodz-University of Oviedo) & Nicholas-George Sykas (University of Thessaly)

13.00 – 14.45:

Panel #6 – NON-REPRESENTATION AND LOCATIVE MEDIALITIES

Moderator: Iris Lykourioti (University of Thessaly)

– Narrative(s) in Transition. Representational and More-than-Representational Aspects of Locative Media. Ismini Gatou (University of the Aegean)

– On Kinesthetic Narratives, Nikos Bubaris (University of the Aegean)

– Locating “Romeo”: Geo-sociality and Virtual Embodiment in the PlanetRomeo Dating App, Grigoris Gkougkousis (Panteion University)

– Audiovisual Traffic & Cosmopolitan Communities, Violetta Koutsoukou (University of Thessaly)

15.00 – 16.45

Panel #7 – STORIFY THE CITY

Moderator: Eleana Yalouri

– Street art and urban interventions in the center of Athens: Presentation of an ongoing video-walk project for ethnographic research and pedagogical purposes. Pafsanias Karathanasis (Athens Ethnographic Film Festival – Ethnofest)

– Aesthetic Techniques and the gendered body: Towards a narrative in the ‘expanded field’. Elpida Karava, Silas Michalakas, Valia Papastamou & Ioanna Zouli (Centre of New Media and Feminist Practices in Public Space & University of Thessaly)

– Urban Story-Telling in Metamodern Times: Finding Oneirotopia or Joining the Pixels of Digital Urban Dreams. Neoklis Mantas & Αlex Deffner (University of Thessaly)

END OF DATA-STORIES CONFERENCE (tsipouro & food celebration)

3 JUNE 2019

Data – free swimming day-trip, no insta stories allowed!

WITH THE SUPPORT OF:

FUNDING

Research Committee of the University of Thessaly

GRAPHICS:

Oneleg Rollerboy from Oblique Orbit

PROMOTION:

Nikos Barpakis (Plenty Projects)

FILM SCREENING CURATION:

Athens Ethnographic Film Festival

SUPPORTERS

Klynt

Redbull

Microbrewery Plastigga

VENUE PARTNERS

Πολιτιστικό Ίδρυμα Ομίλου Πειραιώς – piopnews

Lab Art

ΑΙΘΡΙΟΝ – ETHRION day&night

ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

– Director: Penelope Papailias, University of Thessaly

– Coordinator: Constantinos Diamantis, Freie University Berlin

– Petros Petridis, University of Thessaly

– Eleni Tsatsaroni, University of Thessaly

– Nikos Paschoulis, University of Thessaly

ACADEMIC COMMITTEE

– Mitsos Bilalis, University of Thessaly

– Nikos Bubaris, University of the Aegean

– Despina Catapoti, University of the Aegean

– Maria Cecire, Bard College, Director of Experimental Humanities

– Larissa Hjorth, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Co-founder, Digital Ethnography Research Centre

– Steffen Köhn, Freie University Berlin, Program Coordinator of MA in Visual and Media Anthropology

– Agata Lisiak, Bard College Berlin

– Penelope Papailias, University of Thessaly, Director of the Laboratory of Social Anthropology

– Petros Petridis, University of Thessaly

– Christos Varvantakis, Goldsmiths, University of London

– Eleana Yalouri, Panteion University, Director of the Laboratory of Anthropological Research